The Munchie Sub: An iconic, $10, late-night eat in the city; a sandwich of mythic proportions.

“It’s a combination of all of our subs. It has all the meats and then some people add bacon,” according to John Guy who, along with his wife Rhonda Firmi, own three Pepi’s Pizza locations, including the landmark shop on Water Street at Weber in Kitchener.

The pair has owned the restaurants for nearly 20 years. Firmi’s father started the business in the late 1950s.

A Munchie contains two cheeses, and it’s packed with meaty flavour from pepperoni, double-smoked ham, salami, roast beef and bacon.

“All the subs are popular, but the Munchie is the most popular,” Guy says.

When the components combine, it’s a blend of crisp and soft, warm and cool — and saucy-drippy — and seems to unite as if it has been in a sandwich press.

At 50 years old, the name of the sandwich is part of the legend. Late-night revellers (to use a kind word) came into one of the Pepi’s locations and ordered subs to munch: They returned 10 minutes later for a second round. One of the Pepi’s partners at the time decided to put everything on one giant sub to satisfy them.

“These guys were having the munchies,” Guy says, “so that’s how the name came about and how the sub got created.” Firmi adds that it was in the 1970s, and that then-partner Hugh Nauman came up with the name. Late-night customers would be 20-deep, and the price went from $2 to $5, she says.

Today, Pepi’s will sell 1,200 to 1,500 subs a week — and more than half of them are Munchies. There’s a range of customers: From a 75-year-old gentleman who comes in saying, “This is the first place I brought my wife when I was 21,” to the much younger millennial after-bar crowd.

Keys to the Munchie goodness are proprietary sub sauce and oven-roasting. Firmi and Guy won’t divulge what the sauce is, but Firmi admits it hasn’t changed much since her father created it in the mid-1960s.