The much-discussed federal carbon tax became effective for Ontario residents and businesses on April 1. As the fall federal election approaches, the carbon pricing debate is expected to continue and will be a major issue for voters in all regions of Canada.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce believes that a carbon tax can only be successful if it is part of a broader strategy to address climate change and cannot be useful if it is implemented unilaterally and adds an extra cost of doing business. Climate policy must be part of the broader national conversation around Canadian competitiveness. That discussion must include concrete action to address the decline of foreign direct investment in Canada, and our inability to move forward on major infrastructure projects.

Carbon pricing needs to be revenue neutral and ensure that the overall regulatory burden on business is reduced. This will lead to the dollars being generated by a carbon tax eventually being directed back to business to invest in innovation and technologies that reduce their carbon emissions and energy costs. There is reason to believe a well-executed carbon pricing policy has the potential to reduce the overall costs to business through the reduction or elimination of duplicative regulatory burdens.

The federal budget delivered recently by Finance Minister Morneau created more concerns for Canadian and local business. Major corporate tax cuts implemented by the United States in late 2017 have largely been unaddressed in Canada leaving Canadian business behind. Generally, media and private sector analysts concluded there is nothing in the latest federal budget for the national business sector, and confirming the Canadian Chamber position that a carbon tax alone without regulatory and tax reform could be detrimental to the Canadian business climate.

Overall, the federal budget failed to address the fundamental issues that undermine the ability of Canadian business to create more jobs including taxation, regulatory burdens and red tape. Emissions regulations and reductions must be approached in a manner that balances the environment, the economy and energy affordability. In addition, to ensure Canada remains competitive against international jurisdictions that do not have carbon pricing, policy-makers must look to other sources of cost reductions in Canada's regulatory environment that impact business competitiveness.

The federal government has also not released any details related to rebate programs that are designed to offset the costs to small and medium -sized businesses. Until these details are announced, employers will be paying a disproportionate share of the costs of emission reductions.

I encourage all businesses to analyze the details of the new carbon tax and examine the implications for your operations. If the numbers do not add up and the liabilities exceed the benefits, inform your local Members of Parliament and seek answers for your concerns. This is an important national issue for Canadian business.

Ian McLean is president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.