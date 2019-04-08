Laura Mae Lindo seems firmly entrenched in the “you can attract more flies with honey” camp.

I’ve said on many occasions that, given the opportunity, I’d raise the loudest possible ruckus and shout from the highest hilltop that the Region of Waterloo deserves all-day, two-way Go train service, and it deserves it yesterday.

It’s time for us to be the squeaky wheel, and for that squeaky wheel to get its long overdue oil.

But our NDP MPP for Kitchener-Centre, holding public office for the first time, is taking a different approach. Lindo invited transit advocates to a roundtable discussion last week, conveniently located at a coffee shop nearby Kitchener’s Go station.

Afterwards, Lindo would embark on a midday transit trip to Toronto, a trip that can sometimes take as long as three hours.

Since her election last spring, Lindo says she’s tried every method of travelling to Toronto, from carpooling to a Greyhound bus or a Go bus or train. What she’s learned is that it’s important to get to Toronto the day before her scheduled meetings so that she can remove herself from the hustle and bustle of the commute and be ready to work when the time comes.

“By the time you get to work, you already need to take your lunch break or a little wee nap,” Lindo laughs, calling the commute by transit “exhausting.”

She believes that even the most ardent transit advocates in Waterloo Region will wait patiently for all-day, two-way Go train service as long as they know an actual plan is in place.

What’s important for Lindo is to get some clarity on what we’re working toward as a region and as a province because at this point, she says, it seems we’re working toward chaos.

“As the MPP for Kitchener-Centre, if I had a concrete plan and I could see that the steps were being taken to fill that plan, part of my job would be to encourage that patience,” Lindo explains.