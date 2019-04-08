Although I get letters, I haven’t yet been harangued for haranguing Premier Ford all the time. If somebody wrote and said, “Hey! When will you shut up about Ford and his government?”, my answer will be, “When he stops giving me material.”

And, unfortunately, this past week, he gave us more.

In the lead-up to the April 11 budget, we’ve had several warnings of upcoming cuts. So far, much has been said about increasing our kids’ school class sizes, and the potential for up to 5,000 teachers to be laid off across the province.

Today, it was announced that the Ford government was looking to cut $500 million from Ontario’s medical system by reducing services including the number of injections to deal with pain, MRI tests, even sedation for colonoscopies.

The savings individually seem small, for all the pain they’d cause. Reducing pain medications is expected to save $51 million. Reducing sedation for colonoscopies would save $16 million. I shudder to think of how much pain would save $500 million.

During the election campaign, Ford acknowledged that Ontarians don’t want cuts to government services. He promised that “not a single front-line worker will lose their job”.

We welcomed that promise not just because we feared job losses. We didn’t want to see front-line workers lose their jobs because we didn’t want to see the services they provided to disappear.

We don’t want larger class sizes. We don’t want parents to fall through the cracks between private insurance and OHIP+ and be on the hook for the full cost of their children’s medications.

We want reliable access to echocardiograms, and we sure as heck want to be sedated when somebody gives us a colonoscopy.

If Ford can’t live up to his promise to maintain our services while reducing the deficit, then he has to admit that the premise he made his promise on is invalid. There is no gravy train within Ontario’s services. If there had been, these cuts would not be necessary.