It needs to stop.

The "if it's not broke don't fix it" mentality of municipalities in this area is a complete waste of time.

Last week, during his State of the City address, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky told a sold-out crowd that since Waterloo is successful, there shouldn't be any change to governance. Sure, Waterloo is successful. This entire region is successful. But that doesn't mean there aren't areas that can be improved.

Why do we need three library systems? Seven fire departments? Seven mayors for that matter?

A major part of it is ego.

It's not only ego on behalf of the politicians who stand to potentially lose their jobs in the case of amalgamation, but when it comes to city and township staff, they're trying to hold onto as much control as possible. That's not the point of this exercise. It's about figuring out ways to improve services and potentially save money, which helps all of us taxpayers.

At this point, despite what our politicians say, amalgamation will happen under the Doug Ford provincial government and we will be forced to make decisions. Why not have the conversation now? It's going to take years to figure out the intricacies of melting seven municipalities into one — why not start the work now?

All this rhetoric is doing is creating more divisiveness and in turn, creating more conflict. That's not what we need right now at the local political level. We need politicians, staff, and the public, to come together to find a system that can serve themselves and their neighbours better.

With the big nasty "A word," there is often a fear of a loss of identity. That's not the case. Just look at Cambridge — after amalgamation of Hespeler, Galt and Preston, most people still use those town names to describe where they are in the city. All three urban cores still exist and they come with their own charm and challenges. The only difference is central governance.

I'm from the Stanley Park area of Kitchener and regardless of what happens at the political level, that will never change.