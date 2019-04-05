It’s heartwarming, applaudable, commendable — whatever you want to call it. Seeing students take to the streets last week in the name of education is a great lesson in life — about speaking up for one’s rights by publicly protesting.

You may have read the story on our website about Listowel District Secondary School student Natalie Moore’s decision to organize the provincewide walkout that hundreds of high schools across Ontario participated in Thursday. Yet, one student doesn’t mobilize 700 schools to take action.

While many reports said teachers and their unions were at arm’s-length of Thursday’s provincewide protests, it’s a statement rather tough to digest without seeing their tongues planted firmly in cheek.

Of course, when word of government cuts are reported, the first inclination for anyone directly affected is to react negatively. Indeed, it’s tough to see how fewer teachers and resources can possibly improve education for students.

But many teenagers such as those toting “F … Ford” signs in Kitchener last Thursday could probably use a little context, and not just because, as education Minister Lisa Thomson says, the Ford government is “not going to be giving in to union stunts …”

While it’s not uncommon to see students protest against other issues at times (there are many teachers who make civic discourse a priority), they’re often much smaller and much more isolated.

Where were 700 schools during the past several years when the auditor general produced damning reports over the former government’s handling of Ontario’s finances?

This is where teachers could step in and make themselves helpful by providing some context about our capacity to pay for things with the public purse, and that as an institution in society, you aren’t immune to the ills of others.

Students need to learn about flawed pieces of legislation, like the Green Energy Act, that have squandered billions of taxpayers’ dollars. Other issues in education like increasing classroom violence in elementary schools have been partly caused by the introduction of programs like full-day kindergarten and are the direct effects of Liberal cuts to various social services and therapies.

Also, what about teaching students about resourcefulness, self-esteem, and the fact they can probably succeed on their own? Even with a few less teachers.