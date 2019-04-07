IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year, you often feel as if you must use restraint in your communications and/or actions. You might want to create greater stability than in the recent past. Many people around you could be into control games. The only way to win is not to play. If single, you have many choices. Wait a while before committing. If attached, the two of you seem to balance each other. Express your happiness. TAURUS provides stability, but sometimes boredom.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Your expenses seem to be going out of whack. You might not be able to express your feelings as you would like. A higher-up or older person could be testy. Work with his or her energy rather than openly disagreeing. Tonight: Your treat.
This Week: Speak your mind, as if you can help it! Change directions if need be.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Your personality emerges, allowing greater give-and-take. Someone understands you far better than you realize. Be willing to look at an issue that could involve your spirituality, travel and a special person in your life. Tonight: Just be yourself.
This Week: A little concern goes far, but self-discipline goes even further financially. You lighten up Thursday.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You have a lot on your mind, no matter which way you look at a situation. You might prefer to observe rather than to act or speak. Your caring emanates from a very solid space, though you can become manipulative. Tonight: Keep it low-key.
This Week: Beam in more of what you want. Others will say "yes" more easily before Thursday.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You naturally gravitate to where your friends are. Be more upbeat and progressive than in the recent past. A friend presents you with an offer that you cannot refuse. Let go of an issue with an associate or partner. Tonight: Share more with a loved one.
This Week: Not until Thursday do you feel empowered, though you witness some odd events and backfires.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You could be wondering which way you want to go with a personal matter. A discussion with a respected friend or elder could bring up concerns you haven't even thought of. Be more open and in touch with your feelings. Tonight: A must appearance.
This Week: You beam in exactly what you want, or so you think. You might have a change of heart midweek.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Reach out for a loved one who you care a lot about. If you decide to change your concerns or plans, you will need to update this person as well as others. Do not hesitate to get past a bias when dealing with a complicated matter. Tonight: Smile through a solemn moment or two.
This Week: Take a stand if need be. Be aware that you might not like the feedback you receive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
One-on-one relating might be highlighted. Listen to news that is forthcoming. A loved one or close associate comes in and shares plans more completely. Understand how vulnerable the other party might be in this situation. Tonight: Enjoy special company.
This Week: Let your mind wander and try to jot down a thought or two. You might come up with a gem.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Defer to others and get past an immediate concern. You need to allow others to demonstrate their knowledge and caring. Give a key person the time and space to do just that. You discover how important you are to this person. Tonight: Get into the moment.
This Week: A partner has an interesting and touching approach when wanting to talk. Enjoy this person's style.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Someone might be waffling about making plans. Actually, you have a lot to do and might not be upset at a change of plans. Share these feelings and help lighten up your mood. Be more forthright about how you feel in general. Tonight: Think "Monday."
This Week: Others seek you out. Do your best to fit everyone in. but feel free to say "no." Others dominate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your creativity evolves as a result of a certain person who is unpredictable and exciting. Another person makes an effort to help you relax. Your words have a caring tone that others respond to. Tonight: Paint the town red.
This Week: Dig into your work or projects. Expect some disruption Thursday on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might feel pressured to handle a certain family member in order to keep the peace and allow greater happiness to flow. Nevertheless, you will maintain a certain distance. Be aware of another person's expectations. Tonight: Happiest at home.
This Week: Your playfulness inevitably surfaces. Events might encourage you to settle down Thursday.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Do not hesitate to express what you feel. You could experience an unusually tense moment or two when dealing with a controlling person in your life. Try not to feed into this person's power plays. Meet friends for a late brunch. Tonight: A party goes on wherever you are.
This Week: Tension mounts. By Thursday, you might try a day off to just chill. A "no" can change to a "yes" if given time.
BORN TODAY: Actor Russell Crowe (1964), actor Jackie Chan (1954), musician Ravi Shankar (1920)
