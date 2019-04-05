If anyone can say why the cities and townships of this region should not be joined together in municipal matrimony, let them speak now or forever hold their peace.

The same holds true for everyone seeking an overhaul of our local governments. The time has come for them to stand up and make their wishes known.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has earmarked Waterloo Region along with several other two-tier regions in this province for reforms that will cut red tape and inefficiencies. The timeline for his review is short — it's due this summer. Change is coming.

But, thankfully, Waterloo Region's citizens have two chances this month to say publicly what they do and don't want. There will be two public meetings at Waterloo Region headquarters in Kitchener, and we would urge as many people as possible to get involved by attending one of them.

We're at a turning point in this region. There's a lot to talk about. And there are two, basic questions.

Should the Ford government keep, but reform, the eight local governments that include the region, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo along with the townships of Woolwich, Wilmot, Wellesley and North Dumfries? Or should everything be merged into one, big supercity?

Any conclusions today — before these public sessions — would be premature. Amalgamation should not be ruled out, but neither should it be considered the end goal. At the same time, sticking our heads in the sand and hoping to keep the status quo is unrealistic. In a speech this week, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky told the province to let us be, and not amalgamate this region.

"Being efficient is good," he argued. "But being successful is better."

Jaworsky's right that Waterloo Region is a dynamic, progressive community, one of Ontario's brightest economic spots. But we'll have to do more than simply tell the premier not to mess with success. We'll have to offer concrete ideas for change.

Many people in this region agree that having eight municipal governments with 59 elected municipal politicians and often overlapping responsibilities can be both confusing and inefficient. No fewer than five reviews have recommended having the regional government take over the entire water and sewage system instead of splitting these services among six municipal governments as we do today. Nothing happened.