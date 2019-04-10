CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be mulling over a decision and will continue to. The answer will come forth only when the time is right. Not until tomorrow or the next day will you be able to make a decision. You might hear some important information today. Tonight: Nap and then decide.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A meeting pushes you to take a stand. Others will follow your lead. You usually are full of energy, but not today. Take a break if need be. Someone might be more confusing than you had anticipated. A misunderstanding could be brewing. Tonight: Where your friends are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Listen to feedback. You could be confused by all the activity. You need to be more in tune with a roommate or loved one. No matter what happens today, connecting on the same level could be difficult, if nothing else. Honor a change in mood. Tonight: Adapt plans to the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You speak your mind and another person hears you loud and clear. You might want to understand more about this person, where he or she comes from, and his or her expectations, too. Just smile when dealing with a difficult person. Tonight: To the wee hours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Understand where you come from and why you have the expectations you do. You might be disappointed by the outcome of a problem. Be happy that the issue is over, and move on. Use caution with funds. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Aim for what you want. Associates and friends appear to be supporting you. Oddly enough, you could experience a reversal of sorts. Do not count on your luck too much right now. Tonight: Share the evening with a special person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a lion's share of work to do, and if you do not allow others to distract you, you will get all your work done. Do not minimize what you need to do. Others need to understand why you are so busy. Tonight: With a dear friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Stay in touch with another person's needs. You could be more out of tune than you think. Even a conversation in which both of you only want the best could become confusing. Do not worry so much. Tonight: Midweek naughtiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tension mounts. Your plate is full. You'd like it if someone pitched in, but you might need to ask. Confusion seems to surround even the best intentions. Tonight: Head home. Screen calls.

BORN TODAY: Rapper/producer Q-Tip (1970), actor Steven Seagal (1952), publisher Joseph Pulitzer (1847)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

