I've had a lifelong fascination with antique dolls for their aged clothing, facial cracks and a lifelike gaze that can creep some people out.

That's why I was interested to hear about The Greater Toronto Doll Show happening May 5 at the Holiday Inn, 590 Argus Rd., Oakville.

I recently reached out to Edythe Diebel of Kitchener, organizer of the annual event sponsored by the Vintage Doll Club of Southern Ontario.

"At the show we have a lot of antique dolls, but we also have more modern dolls too because our younger generation of girls aren't into antiques," said Diebel. "The younger generation are into something called BJD, which mean ball-jointed dolls. You can give them new hair, change their eye colour and do all sorts of weird and wonderful things with them."

Diebel also told me about dolls called newborn babies, with uncanny lifelike features and proportions.

"They look just like newborns," she said. "I don't like them at all because I'm an antique collector, but hey, we have to cater to all different people."

I collected and played with dolls as a child. These days, I enjoy seeking out and photographing vintage dolls at antique markets, I told Diebel.

She said that she too began collecting at a young age. "I was an only child who lived in the country, so my friends were my dolls and I still have some of my original dolls."

I shared with Diebel how my wife and daughters don't share my enthusiasm for antique dolls and often find them off-putting.

She laughed and replied: "I have a doll room and some people who come in say, 'Ewww, I don't like them looking at me.' I have some in our guest room and when my great niece spends the night here, I have to wheel them out and put them in the library. She's 11 and she doesn't like the eyes looking at her."