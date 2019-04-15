Remember, the average annual teacher’s salary in Ontario is more than $83,000.

While “well-paid” is a subjective term, these numbers suggest teacher’s salaries are “well above” what many Ontario workers are earning.

It’s also worth noting that the number of teachers on the annual Sunshine List in Ontario has tripled in the past five years, with more than 7,000 teachers now earning more than $100,000 per year.

Rather than compare salaries, though, it would be prudent to analyze the value for what we’re getting from what we spend on education.

A recent report by the Fraser Institute shows that spending on education in Ontario has increased by 30 per cent over the past decade, with the bulk of that additional spending going toward the cost of salaries, pensions, and benefits.

At the same time, math test scores for elementary school students in Ontario have been steadily decreasing.

David Johnson is a professor of economics at Wilfrid Laurier University and he studies elementary school test results in Ontario.

“Certainly within Canada, when you pay teachers more, there is no evidence you get better results,” Johnson says of his research.

So what we have in Ontario is steadily increasing spending on education and steadily decreasing results on test scores.

Maybe it’s Premier Doug Ford who needs the mandatory math test.

While he focuses on class sizes, teacher tests, and e-learning in high schools, he should realize that these numbers simply don’t add up.

•••

