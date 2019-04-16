Despite November and December being the best time to buy a vehicle, mainly because dealers are desperate to clear their previous year’s inventory, plenty of Canadians buy new wheels in the spring, just in time for summer holidays.

Over the past month, three of our clients have done just this, and I’ve been lock-step with their purchasing journeys, learning and advising on best car-buying practices, speaking from a financial perspective.

If visions of a new vehicle are roaming through your head, consider the following factors before making a purchase.

The longer you can drive it, the better value you’ll get: It rarely ever makes sense to replace a vehicle every year or two, unless your employer is footing the bill. To get the best value from your purchase, set your sights on driving the vehicle for a minimum of four to five years, regardless of whether it’s new or used. So, ensure it’s in good condition.

Let someone else pay for the steep depreciation costs: Unless you’re driving a specialty car, a new vehicle will lose at least 30 per cent of its value within three years. And that’s the rationale for buying a quality used vehicle that’s a few years old with low mileage. Besides the vehicle being previously used, the disadvantage of a used vehicle is there can be less attractive financing options, which means you could have to pay for a good chunk of the car upfront with cash, a bank loan or line of credit.

Buying new can be a good option for your budget: If you plan to drive the vehicle for a very long time (seven years or more), it can make sense to buy new for a variety of reasons, including lower interest rates on financing, high reliability, dealer incentives, lower insurance, better gas mileage, and the fact that eventually you’ll pay it off and own it outright, giving you some of your money back when you eventually sell it

The only way you’ll know if this option makes sense versus buying used is to compare the total costs of each option. Include the down payment, fuel, insurance, car payments, interest costs, registration costs, taxes, and residual value (what it’s worth when you think you’ll be ready to sell it). You might just find that a new car could actually be cheaper than a used one you’ll end up replacing sooner.

Leasing can sometimes make sense: There are a few scenarios when leasing can be better than buying new or used. If you own a business, the payments can be written off; if you change cars often, leasing allows you to move from vehicle to vehicle easily; of the lease payments are significantly less than a financing payment, you could save the difference and end up with more money than if you had bought the car outright and sold it at the end of the lease; and, if you only need a vehicle temporarily.

The bottom line when shopping for a vehicle is to compare the total costs of all the options across a variety of brands, makes and models. And let the numbers, rather than the emotional excitement of a new ride, drive your decision-making.

Lesley-Anne Scorgie is a Toronto-based personal finance columnist and a freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @lesleyscorgie

