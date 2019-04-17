One type of education that is consistently neglected in our current system is experiential outdoor education.

This is hands-on, active, in-context learning that has been shown to be an essential part of a well-rounded educational experience. For years, educational researchers have shown why this kind of learning is important and meaningful but, increasingly, curricula has been designed to take place wholly in the classroom with students firmly in their seats.

Granted, it's certainly more difficult to create meaningful, hands-on, outdoor experiences that build on the learning taking place in the classroom versus a more traditional method. But I'm here to argue that not only is it worth doing, it's actually essential in order to ensure the development of the whole student.

There is plenty of research to indicate that hands-on, subject specific, experiential learning is the best way to engage students.

Really, it's a no-brainer; just think of yourself and what you'd rather do - learn about ecosystems by reading a textbook or learn about ecosystems by building a garden that reflects the flora and fauna of a particular region?

A 2013 Gallup poll on school engagement that was administered to over 600,000 Grade 6-12 students in the United States found that more than 45 per cent were disinterested in traditional school.

In fact, as some research shows, the most disengaged students in traditional classrooms are the ones who thrive the most in outdoor experiential activities, often showcasing critical thinking skills and taking on leadership roles that are uncharacteristic of their behaviour in the classroom.

Experiential outdoor education has another advantage over regular classroom teaching. It gives more opportunity for students to showcase multiple intelligences.

These include linguistic intelligence, logical-mathematical intelligence, spatial intelligence, bodily-kinaesthetic intelligence, musical intelligence, interpersonal intelligence and naturalist intelligence.

With experiential outdoor education, we are effectively devoting time to those students who might dominate one or more of these intelligences that aren't otherwise practised in a classroom.