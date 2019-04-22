The food and cooking of the Philippines have been influenced by centuries of global forces, including Spanish colonialism, British occupation and the nearby presence of China and Southeast Asia.

We can learn a lot about the world by understanding the contrasts — but more, the surprising similarities — of food. It’s perhaps the greatest cultural benefit of our growing diversity of restaurants.

And, with little Filipino food available here, it’s why we’re fortunate to have the new Nuestro 88 restaurant near Sportworld Crossing.

Chef and owner Paul Masbad has a long history cooking in Waterloo Region and says his food blends Asian and Spanish flavours and techniques. He came to Kitchener from Manila in 1988 as a teenager; his wife, Evelyn, arrived here then too: the restaurant’s name captures the significance of “our year” for them.

“My food is very close to her food, and in the Philippines in general there’s lots of Spanish influence and intermingling of foods,” says Masbad. Evelyn is from Nicaragua, a fact commemorated in Nuestro 88’s “ropa vieja Jinotega” dish. It’s emblematic that you’ll also find tacos al pastor Manila on the menu and empanadas with gochujang.

Masbad studied business and finance at Conestoga College, but cooking was paramount — and it took over. He worked in kitchens at the Valhalla Inn, Benjamin’s, with the Charcoal Group and New Dundee Emporium. He didn’t attend culinary school and is a Red Seal-certified chef.

“At Nuestro, I’ve tried to integrate and blend foods. But it’s not just an experiment,” he stresses. “I ate this at home. It comes from my parents’ influence in the kitchen.”

Simplicity and comfort shape Nuestro 88’s menu, though the dishes aren’t simple. This is, in many cases, street food, but street food reimagined through the lens of Masbad’s more upscale culinary experience.

The prices at Nuestro 88 are reasonable ($6-$17 among 15 or so dinner items), and while there is attractive plating, there are no tweezers for garnishes.

Meaty lumpia spring rolls are a classic Filipino snack to which Masbad adds chorizo, jicama and paprika; delicious pork adobo is braised in citrus-soy reduction and served with jasmine rice, vegetables and chicharrón.