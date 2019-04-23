CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might feel entrenched in what is happening around you. Consider your options more carefully than in the recent past. Don't automatically shut down and say a situation is impossible. Explore other approaches. Tonight: Brainstorm with your best friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Creativity rarely is lacking in your life, but today your imagination has an extra, delightful push. Coming to terms with what is happening will ultimately serve you. Do not undermine yourself when making an important decision. Tonight: Go for a health night.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your desirability and energy enmesh, yet it might not be appropriate for a work-related matter. Emphasis is on home and family. You might not know what is happening behind the scenes. A surprising call or letter could encourage taking time to evaluate. Tonight: Reach out to a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be at odds with a child or loved one. You might want to take the time over lunch to have a discussion with this person. Reaching out will be the first step toward making peace. You could be exhausted by others. Tonight: Head home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have the ability to make a difference no matter your choices or what you are doing. Investigate new possibilities for staying open. Check out a financial matter with care. You have more options than you think. Tonight: Veg with a friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use the daylight hours to realize a whimsical thought or bring about a much-desired happening. You beam while doing nothing. At the same time, you draw quite a few admirers. Whatever your objectives are, you are likely to fulfill them during the day. Tonight: Make it your treat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Expect to do some hard thinking about a key issue or decision. You might want to get feedback from several friends and associates. Understand what is happening within a closed circle of friends. Some information needs to be kept hush-hush. Tonight: Put your best foot forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Friendship means a lot to you. A close associate touches you with the depth of his or her feelings. You might be speechless, which is unusual for you! Stay sensitive to this person, no matter how you feel -- it took courage to open up! Tonight: Make it personal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

There is a strange connection between you and someone you associate with nearly every day. You might wonder about it. You probably cannot change it, so accept it and you will be a lot happier. A meeting toward the end of the day is important. Tonight: Where the action is.

BORN TODAY: Model Gigi Hadid (1995), British royal Prince Louis (2018), fashion designer Halston (1932)

