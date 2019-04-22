Last week, I talked about the Ford government’s announcement of over $11 billion in funding for four major Toronto rapid transit projects. I said some uncharacteristically nice things about them as a result.
Improving public transit in the Greater Toronto Area is an important issue, even here in Waterloo Region. Our prosperity and growth depend on a strong Toronto economy, and that economy will get dragged down by congestion if funds aren’t spent to maintain and expand public transit.
However, I believe I gave the Ford government too much credit. For one thing, it’s easy to say you’re going to spend money on something tomorrow without actually meaning it.
Unless that announcement is coupled with shovels going into the ground, the history of previous Liberal and Conservative governments shows us that tomorrow sometimes never comes.
Further, the Ford government’s April 11 budget took money away from public transportation.
Public transit across the province receives a portion of the provincial gas tax to help pay for maintenance and operations. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, transit agencies across Ontario received a total of $321 million.
This pays for the nitty-gritty of public transportation: the buses that operate the routes, the drivers that drive the buses, and the fuel that propels them both. Much of the money is spent on state of good repair projects, such as repairing bus shelters, or installing and maintaining displays to tell you when the next bus is due.
Before Mike Harris was premier, the provincial government paid for half of the operating subsidy and 75% of the maintenance costs of all municipal public transportation in Ontario. Harris eliminated the funding in 1996, only to partly reinstate it within the GTA when it became clear the municipalities couldn’t shoulder the burden.
The McGuinty Liberal government supplied funds from the provincial gas tax soon after he was elected. While these funds do not match what the province was able to provide before, it has helped cities keep transit running.
As I mentioned in a previous column, Grand River Transit has done remarkable things since Kitchener and Cambridge Transit were merged. Ridership has doubled over the past 20 years.
Last year, Grand River Transit boasted a $1 million surplus due to its efficiency of operations.
But those efficiencies come at a cost to quality transit service. There are few spare buses or drivers available if problems affect the system — a situation that has left riders stranded during major weather events as buses are reassigned to cover main routes.
Until this past budget, the plan was for the municipal share of gas tax to double between now and 2022, allowing more money to be invested to maintain, operate, and improve public transit. This increase has been cancelled.
It means that municipalities will have to pay more for cleaning and maintaining transit facilities and for the drivers to keep transit moving. Municipalities will probably cover this through their property taxes, but it’s an unfortunate bait and switch.
The move by the Ford government to focus on flashy subway extensions that allow politicians to be photographed cutting ribbons, while neglecting the day-to-day operations of the services that move us today is, sadly, typical of too many governments in the past.
But it takes a special kind of gall to claim to be spending big on public transit expansion — money that may never actually be spent — and claw back funds that would have paid to keep transit running over the next decade.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
