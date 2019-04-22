The city of Kitchener took a circuitous route to approving a downtown site for Consumption and Treatment Services, but it eventually arrived at the right answer.
And for that, council should be given credit.
While the Duke Street location may not be perfect, Kitchener council recognized that allowing for a CTS site was a necessary, life-saving step in our city’s ongoing fight against opioids.
Still, the roundabout fashion in which we arrived at the decision leaves lingering questions.
We seemed destined to have the Duke Street site until Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic announced during a meeting of regional council that a site at Victoria and Weber Street was a preferred location.
Several regional councillors expressed surprise at this “sudden” change in Vrbanovic’s view but the paper trail suggests it may not have been sudden at all.
A report prepared by Kitchener for the region more than a year ago specifically asks that staff at the region “work with city of Kitchener staff, including those with neighbourhood consultation expertise, to determine site selection criteria and further consult with respect to the identification and review of potential location options to ensure a mutually agreeable site is selected.”
The existence of this clause makes it hard to imagine that, over the course of an entire year, nobody raised any reservations about a site on Duke Street.
So, rather than ask why Vrbanovic brought these reservations to the table so late, maybe what we need to ask is why any potential reservations had not been heeded in all of the discussions over the 12 months prior.
It appears that Kitchener acted in good faith throughout the process.
In a statement, Vrbanovic says “we have tried to work with the region and articulate concerns about the Duke Street site in terms of its proximity to sensitive uses and residential neighbourhoods. The region was aware of our concerns before last week and we were disappointed that those concerns were not taken fully into account.”
Something doesn’t add up, and it leaves one to wonder if the region had any reservations of its own around a CTS site at Victoria and Weber.
Regional chair Karen Redman noted the Victoria and Weber site’s proximity to our train station. That concern, though, fails to acknowledge that all trains and buses will be running out of a new transit hub at Victoria and King in the near future.
Is the region trying to protect the property around Victoria and Weber for a future purpose, the plans for which have not yet been shared publicly?
Only time will tell.
Yet at a time when the province is reviewing regional governance, and we’ve been told repeatedly by local officials that everything around here is working just fine, this saga provides evidence that the relationship between the region and the municipal government is not as rosy as we’ve been led to believe.
There’s been a clear turf war on this issue and the region has won its way.
In the end, we get the CTS site we so desperately need.
But the road didn’t have to be this bumpy.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
The city of Kitchener took a circuitous route to approving a downtown site for Consumption and Treatment Services, but it eventually arrived at the right answer.
And for that, council should be given credit.
While the Duke Street location may not be perfect, Kitchener council recognized that allowing for a CTS site was a necessary, life-saving step in our city’s ongoing fight against opioids.
Still, the roundabout fashion in which we arrived at the decision leaves lingering questions.
We seemed destined to have the Duke Street site until Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic announced during a meeting of regional council that a site at Victoria and Weber Street was a preferred location.
Several regional councillors expressed surprise at this “sudden” change in Vrbanovic’s view but the paper trail suggests it may not have been sudden at all.
A report prepared by Kitchener for the region more than a year ago specifically asks that staff at the region “work with city of Kitchener staff, including those with neighbourhood consultation expertise, to determine site selection criteria and further consult with respect to the identification and review of potential location options to ensure a mutually agreeable site is selected.”
The existence of this clause makes it hard to imagine that, over the course of an entire year, nobody raised any reservations about a site on Duke Street.
So, rather than ask why Vrbanovic brought these reservations to the table so late, maybe what we need to ask is why any potential reservations had not been heeded in all of the discussions over the 12 months prior.
It appears that Kitchener acted in good faith throughout the process.
In a statement, Vrbanovic says “we have tried to work with the region and articulate concerns about the Duke Street site in terms of its proximity to sensitive uses and residential neighbourhoods. The region was aware of our concerns before last week and we were disappointed that those concerns were not taken fully into account.”
Something doesn’t add up, and it leaves one to wonder if the region had any reservations of its own around a CTS site at Victoria and Weber.
Regional chair Karen Redman noted the Victoria and Weber site’s proximity to our train station. That concern, though, fails to acknowledge that all trains and buses will be running out of a new transit hub at Victoria and King in the near future.
Is the region trying to protect the property around Victoria and Weber for a future purpose, the plans for which have not yet been shared publicly?
Only time will tell.
Yet at a time when the province is reviewing regional governance, and we’ve been told repeatedly by local officials that everything around here is working just fine, this saga provides evidence that the relationship between the region and the municipal government is not as rosy as we’ve been led to believe.
There’s been a clear turf war on this issue and the region has won its way.
In the end, we get the CTS site we so desperately need.
But the road didn’t have to be this bumpy.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
The city of Kitchener took a circuitous route to approving a downtown site for Consumption and Treatment Services, but it eventually arrived at the right answer.
And for that, council should be given credit.
While the Duke Street location may not be perfect, Kitchener council recognized that allowing for a CTS site was a necessary, life-saving step in our city’s ongoing fight against opioids.
Still, the roundabout fashion in which we arrived at the decision leaves lingering questions.
We seemed destined to have the Duke Street site until Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic announced during a meeting of regional council that a site at Victoria and Weber Street was a preferred location.
Several regional councillors expressed surprise at this “sudden” change in Vrbanovic’s view but the paper trail suggests it may not have been sudden at all.
A report prepared by Kitchener for the region more than a year ago specifically asks that staff at the region “work with city of Kitchener staff, including those with neighbourhood consultation expertise, to determine site selection criteria and further consult with respect to the identification and review of potential location options to ensure a mutually agreeable site is selected.”
The existence of this clause makes it hard to imagine that, over the course of an entire year, nobody raised any reservations about a site on Duke Street.
So, rather than ask why Vrbanovic brought these reservations to the table so late, maybe what we need to ask is why any potential reservations had not been heeded in all of the discussions over the 12 months prior.
It appears that Kitchener acted in good faith throughout the process.
In a statement, Vrbanovic says “we have tried to work with the region and articulate concerns about the Duke Street site in terms of its proximity to sensitive uses and residential neighbourhoods. The region was aware of our concerns before last week and we were disappointed that those concerns were not taken fully into account.”
Something doesn’t add up, and it leaves one to wonder if the region had any reservations of its own around a CTS site at Victoria and Weber.
Regional chair Karen Redman noted the Victoria and Weber site’s proximity to our train station. That concern, though, fails to acknowledge that all trains and buses will be running out of a new transit hub at Victoria and King in the near future.
Is the region trying to protect the property around Victoria and Weber for a future purpose, the plans for which have not yet been shared publicly?
Only time will tell.
Yet at a time when the province is reviewing regional governance, and we’ve been told repeatedly by local officials that everything around here is working just fine, this saga provides evidence that the relationship between the region and the municipal government is not as rosy as we’ve been led to believe.
There’s been a clear turf war on this issue and the region has won its way.
In the end, we get the CTS site we so desperately need.
But the road didn’t have to be this bumpy.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.