The New Democratic Party of Ontario announced a new appendage last week — its very own Black Caucus.

It’s the first of its kind formed by a political party in the province of Ontario because, according to party leader Andrea Horwath, “Black Canadian leaders must be at the table when every decision is made.”

It’s seen as a positive step forward for the black community in Ontario, though you could question where it puts people of other skin tones and political stripes.

According to a press release, the caucus was established as a direct result of an initial black community leaders’ roundtable discussion at Queen’s Park with the NDP.

“A key recommendation was the importance of formalizing representation, and direct engagement with the black community as a distinct group."

Of course, factionalized groups in Canadian politics aren’t uncommon. Yet a black caucus under the auspices of one political party in Ontario begs a question or two.

As Horwath also stated, “Black community members should see themselves represented and respected when they look at their government.” She doesn’t mention whether Ontario’s other main political parties, including the governing Tories, were consulted on whether they’d be open to creating a cross-party caucus at the provincial level?

A Canadian Caucus of Black Parliamentarians formed back in 2015 with African Canadians elected from federal and provincial jurisdictions, as well as several African Canadians from the Senate of Canada.

A Congressional Black Caucus was formed in the United States back in 1971 and has a long history of effecting positive change.

No one would deny a segment of society — especially one that has experienced decades of oppression — the opportunity to gather and address issues that affect it. There are many service groups and grassroots organizations here in Waterloo region that cater to the particular needs of various ethnic groups, aiding them to adapt to Canadian life, celebrate their culture and practise religious beliefs.