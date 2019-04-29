I love hot sauce.

And I'm not talking about Tabasco, Frank's Red Hot or other supposedly hot (but actually tame) sauces from the grocery store. I'm talking about concoctions that cause an extreme mouth-burning, eye-watering, endorphin-rush high that leaves me questioning my own sanity, begging for mercy ... and looking for more.

That's why a friend recently introduced me to Jeff Davis, who has started his own hot sauce brand, Island Son Canada, and developed the best tasting hot sauce I've ever had, Bajan Tyga.

Made by hand in small batches using several locally sourced ingredients, Bajan Tyga is a fiery and flavourful medley carrying a wave of Scotch bonnet peppers, mango, garlic and a Dorset Naga peppers afterburn.

"I think the single most important element of my Bajan Tyga is the fresh turmeric root," said Davis, who told me his hot sauce was inspired by an old family recipe.

"The story really begins in the 1960s when my dad immigrated from Barbados to Canada, where he eventually met my mom. When I was a kid, dad offered me some mysterious yellow sauce with my spaghetti one night that mesmerized my tastebuds and had me craving more. I was hooked."

I told Davis how his Bajan Tyga hot sauce brings back some of my favourite memories of vacationing in the Caribbean with my family.

"I too love the music, the strange superstitions, the oceans and the rum. It's intoxicating," said Davis, whose ancestors were slaves, servants or pirates in Barbados in the 1600s.

Davis told me he cooks his hot sauce in several commercial kitchens in Waterloo Region, and local stores like Zero Waste Bulk, Caudle's Catch, Ambrosia Corner Bakery and Brady's Meat & Deli are already stocking his Bajan Tyga.

"My dad was at Brady's Meat & Deli in Waterloo one Saturday and Rob (Brady) was lamenting how great it would be if there was a good Caribbean hot sauce for his store," said Davis. "I brought my sauce to him within the hour, and I can't say enough about Rob as a true community builder. Aura at Ambrosia Bakery was willing to try my hot sauce as well and both have been great mentors for me. I love those two."