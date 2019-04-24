You're leaving your job. Now you need to decide what to do with your workplace pension.

When Toronto-based marketing professional John Tabone left his job of 19 years with a national professional association, the 45-year-old had to decide what to do with his sizable defined benefit pension.

He could leave it alone and receive about $16,000 a year in retirement, or take a lump sum payout of the pension's commuted value and invest a portion in a locked-in retirement account (LIRA) with the balance received as cash.

Consider your employer's viability. If there's a chance the company could become insolvent then a portion of your payout may be at risk.

This dilemma isn't unique. Figuring out what to do with a corporate pension after a job change can be challenging. There's no one right answer, as every individual's circumstances are different. We suggest taking the following steps before deciding whether to keep, exit or transfer a defined benefit or defined contribution pension plan.

Check your RRSP room

When you take a lump-sum pension payout, only a portion can go directly to a LIRA in a tax-deferred transfer. The rest will be paid out in cash and is taxable, so it is typically advisable to defer tax as much as possible by contributing cash to an RRSP.

Read the fine print

Defined benefit plans promise an income in retirement for life, for you and a surviving spouse. That payment is based on a formula, which is usually related to your years of service, multiplied by an average of your best years of earnings. Some plans might allow you to continue to receive group health benefits, which can be strong incentives to stick with the plan.

But dig into the details. Find out if your plan offers a bridging option which can provide increased payments prior to age 65, and how much your spouse would receive annually upon your death. Determine if your pension income will be indexed for inflation, which is especially important if you are years away from retirement, as was the case for Tabone.