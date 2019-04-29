I don’t know if you can call it a doughnut Renaissance (because the sweets never really went into the quiet of the Doughnut Dark Ages), but there is renewed interest in properly made Chocolate Frosted, Maple Glazed and Boston Cream doughnuts and their umpteen variations.

There are doughnut shops – and bakeries that make doughnuts – popping up throughout Waterloo Region. In Cambridge, Albert’s Doughnuts Bake Shop opened a couple of months ago.

Albert knows doughnuts. As a self-described third-generation baker, after his grandfather and father, Albert Warzecha brings tradition and training to his craft.

“My father owned a bakery in Poland, and I was trained there to help him. But he also sent us to school, a technology college, to learn. We had exams and we became professional bakers,” says Warzecha.

When he arrived in Canada over 30 years ago, Warzecha started working at Tim Horton’s. “Like everybody else,” he quips. After a few years, he had an opportunity to buy his own doughnut shop in Fort Erie.

Today, his shop on Dundas Street near Franklin Boulevard in the South Cambridge Shopping Centre prepares muffins, croissants and danishes as well as doughnuts.

Doughnuts, a 19th-century American term for what the Dutch called “olykoeks,” are, as the word suggests, pieces of pastry dough fried in oil. They are either yeast doughnuts or cake doughnuts – I prefer the former for their light and fluffy interiors and very slightly crisp exterior.

Albert’s makes delicious versions of these; I tend to like the simplicity of a doughnut such as his Melted Glaze and Cinnamon-sugar Twist, but Oreo Crumble and Rainbow Sprinkles are top-notch too. On the Easter weekend, there were doughnuts dressed with crushed chocolate and candy Easter eggs.

While the latter may be novelty items, Warzecha is serious about doughnuts and stresses the distinction between bakers and mere “doughnut-makers” – it’s a baker’s fine touch he has, honed from years of training and practice.

In addition, real bakers have the technical knowledge about flour, yeast, fermentation and doughnut production. “When something goes wrong with the dough, bakers know how to correct it,” he asserts. “The difference is I have the experience and know the dough. I can make it more fluffy and light and less greasy. But it’s my personal secret how I do that.”