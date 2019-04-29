We may have had as many ideas as to how to solve our annual St. Patrick’s Day problem as we did revellers on Ezra Avenue this year.
As sure as the crowd in our university district grows year over year — to a record 33,000 attendees this past March 17 — so, too, does the chorus of voices denouncing the unsanctioned celebration and imploring city officials to bring it to a screeching halt.
The ideas range from food trucks and wrist bands at a sanctioned event to obnoxious music meant to drive the crowds away to an outright “arrive and arrest” approach by Waterloo Regional Police.
None of which will work, by the way.
This party is here to stay and there’s nothing you, me, the university or our police service can do about it.
“The 55 student leaders were pretty clear. You’re not going to stop this,” said Police Chief Bryan Larkin, after attending a task force meeting shortly after this year’s party.
That task force — which includes municipal officials, community partners, the police and students — has a stated goal of “preventing” the party within five years.
I think there’s about as much luck of that as there is of catching the leprechaun and stealing his pot of gold.
Which brings us to what the party is costing us.
According to figures released last month, this year’s bash cost us almost $770,000, a seven per cent increase over 2018.
That figure, though, does not take into account the further costs associated with our court system as it deals with the hundreds of charges laid, not to mention the toll on our hospitals to handle the scores of even minor injuries incurred during this drunken rite of passage.
All things considered, the costs soar to well over $1 million, and for what? So tens of thousands of students can celebrate their student-hood on our streets?
If we’re not going to stop the party (and we’re not, see above), we most certainly should stop paying for it.
And maybe that’s where this conversation should start.
Regional Coun. Karl Kiefer suggested after a recent meeting of our police services board that our universities should bear the financial burden for the annual bash.
I think he’s onto something.
While it’s been repeatedly stated that the St. Patrick’s Day party is not the responsibility of any one school, and that students from far and wide travel to our community to take part, there is no doubt that this is a student party.
So let’s make the hosts pay for it.
Since it’s not a party that’s encouraged or condoned by the community-at-large, there’s no logical explanation for why residents are expected to foot the bill.
Instead, that bill could be split equally by each of our local post-secondary institutions.
Brace yourself Conestoga College, University of Waterloo, and Wilfrid Laurier. This tab is a whopper.
The cost would no doubt be passed onto students in the form of some kind of ancillary fee, and that’s fine.
Just as long as we stop bearing the financial burden for some else’s bash.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
