We've discussed it. We've consulted. We've planned. We've quarrelled.

Over the last two years of the Consumption and Treatment Services debate (formerly Supervised Injection Services and Supervised Consumption Services), we've done it all. But now, as Kitchener city council agrees to set a site up inside a Duke Street building, it's starting to take shape.

But it's only a partial victory. Kitchener, where a good portion of overdoses happen, will have a CTS site. But Cambridge, which needs it more than anywhere else in the region, will not.

Why? Because Cambridge politicians are too short-sighted to see the impact of their vote.

Back when the candidate sites were first announced by the Region of Waterloo, Cambridge enacted a interim control bylaw that can effectively block any sort of site from being set up in the city. That was done under the Doug Craig administration. After the October municipal election, Kathryn McGarry took over as mayor, but the consensus was the same — Cambridge does not want a supervised site.

To be fair, one of the Cambridge council members did vote against the interim control bylaw, effectively voting for supervised services, and that person was Donna Reid.

Every other councillor, including McGarry, used their votes to block this essential service from Cambridge.

Cambridge is a unique situation. With three sensitive urban cores of Galt, Preston and Hespeler, it's in a slightly different place than Kitchener and Waterloo. Fear is abundant when it comes to consumption and treatment services. What will it look like? Will it bring more "undesirable" people into the area? We don't know and we won't know until Kitchener's site is up and running.

But what we do know is that people will die unnecessarily as a result of the vote of these eight elected representatives. All of those councillors have blood on their hands.

It's a tough decision for councillors — there is a significant population in Cambridge that is against supervised consumption services of any kind. But there's a distinct issue when property values and appearance take precedent over human life.