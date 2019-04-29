We all want value for our money, and there is nothing more valuable then sound investment advice from someone who is dedicated to making sure your money is maximized to its fullest potential.

Financial advisors bring a wealth of knowledge. They have the experience and expertise that help clients reach the financial goals they desire.

They make it their job to make sure your money is managed appropriately in each and every market situation.

Not only does an advisor take the time to truly understand their clients hopes, expectations and targets, they help to keep them in line with personal comfort levels when it comes to investment risk.

Like most services, there is a cost to getting professional advice. The cost for a financial advisor differs from one to the next, but there are other factors that go in to determining how much you may end up paying.

Some of these (but not limited to) factors are: the level of service you receive, what type of investment management solution you agree to and the amount of your assets that are managed by your advisor.

If you are considering hiring an advisor and want to better understand their fees, it is a good idea to learn to speak their language … after all, you don’t want to hire a translator too.

Some of the terms your advisor will likely use are asset-based fees, trailing commissions and sales charges or “loads.”

Asset-based fees mean a fee-based solution that allows the cost to be set depending on things like the size of your assets, and the financial planning services that are provided for you.

Trailing commissions are the ongoing earnings that your advisor receives for their financial advice and management.