The recent news that the Ontario government will cut funding for Southern Ontario Library Services (SOLS) and Ontario Library Services North should be a concern to everyone. These cuts will be felt in communities across the province, particularly by smaller library systems and First Nations libraries that rely on those services to augment their collections. Not all libraries (Kitchener included) required all the services offered by SOLS, but most libraries in Ontario did participate in its interlibrary loan service, which allowed customers to borrow items not available locally. Regardless of the local impact here at Kitchener Public Library, I am compelled to offer my support for this reason: libraries matter, and funding matters, now more than ever. Here's why:

1. Libraries are the barometer for healthy communities

Many Canadian cities have made significant investments in new central libraries because city leaders understand libraries are integral to the overall health of a city and contribute to civic engagement and economic success. Libraries provide access to knowledgeable staff and resources for basic, life-propelling skills training, allowing individuals to find employment or develop new competencies. Libraries offer newcomers language training, English conversation circles and support for finding job opportunities. Libraries offer digital literacy programs to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive in our digital world, regardless of socioeconomic status, education or income. They offer programs and support the cultural infrastructure that defines a community, from visual arts, music, theatre, and museums. Here in Kitchener, each $1 invested in KPL provides over $5 in positive economic impact.

2. Libraries are the third space

They are often referred to as the "third space" — not home, not work, not Starbucks, but a place where people can meet to learn, rest, relax and collaborate. Library staff are non-judging, empathetic and helpful. Great things happen in third spaces: people are re-energized, meet like-minded individuals to share stories and feel a sense of belonging, learn new languages, or record their first demo song. People can sit quietly and stare out the window, listen to their favourite music, and yes, even read a newspaper or book. Libraries are the only institution with no pressure to make a purchase, to participate or produce; they can simply "be."

3. Libraries support literacy in all forms

Libraries have always promoted literacy, particularly print literacy. But in recent years, libraries are expanding services and resources to include digital literacy, music literacy, small business literacy, visual literacy, social and media literacy (think of fake news), and nutritional literacy. Libraries have recording studios and mixing rooms, offer animation classes and 3D modelling, teach people how to create compelling podcasts, and expose customers to virtual and augmented reality. KPL will soon offer a learning garden for our youth and is raising funds to install a kitchen where people can learn how to prepare healthy snacks and meals. And that's just today. Learning and curiosity never stops. That is why KPL's vision statement is "to inspire and enrich for life."

4. Technology is fast becoming a core right.

Even in technology-rich Waterloo Region, approximately 23 per cent of households still do not have internet access. Not everyone has the luxury to "just" download ebooks, nor do they have the income to purchase e-readers or e-content of any kind. There are rural areas in this province that have no internet service or very poor service. The public library is their only access. Through our Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program, cardholders can 'borrow the internet' to take home for school homework assignments or watch a video on how to fix their car, or learn to cook a meal for a family of six. They are essential services, not just for the privileged but for our entire community. Our communities are only as privileged as our least privileged citizen; libraries offer these services to help balance and equalize the opportunity for advancement and growth.

5. Libraries are critical to marginalized and underserved communities.