The last time Canadian musical icon David Foster performed in Waterloo Region was 50 years ago at The Grand Hotel in Bridgeport in the summer of '69.

"I played piano in Ronnie Hawkins' band," said Foster, who kicks off his first tour of Canada — including a stop at Kitchener's Centre in the Square June 6 — with a show called An Intimate Evening with David Foster: The Hitman Tour.

The 16-time Grammy award-winning writer, composer and producer will be performing songs he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits like Celine Dion's Because You Love Me, Michael Bublé's Home, and my favourite love ballad of all time, You're the Inspiration by Chicago.

"When I perform You're the Inspiration live — and of course my voice doesn't compare to Peter Cetera's — every person in the audience knows it and sings along," Foster recently told me over the phone from London, England.

One of the biggest musical influences of our time with over half a billion albums sold, Foster will be sharing stories about the songs, artists, and pivotal moments of his career on the new tour, he told me.

"I look at my life in chunks, so there's the Chicago chunk and The Bodyguard chunk with Whitney (Houston), and my Celine years, and the (Andrea) Bocelli years, and that's sort of how I put together my set list," said Foster.

I asked Foster what influence the legendary Ronnie Hawkins had on him when he played in his band all those years ago.

"When you think about it, if you're an artist who was huge in the '70s, '80s or '90s, and if you're over 50 or 60 years of age now, you're not writing Top 40 hits anymore — and nobody's exempt — but the smart people retreat and go back and find another direction. And that's what Ronnie Hawkins taught me when I was in his band," said Foster.

"Around the year 2000, I stopped writing Top 40 hits, and it was then I found Michael Bublé and Josh Groban and Bocelli, and although we didn't get on the Top 40, television became our radio. We put Bublé on The Today Show and he sold 60,000 albums that week. We weren't on Top 40 radio, but we were selling millions of records, so that was a very wise thing Ronnie Hawkins taught me, to just retreat and find another direction."

The music industry has seen enormous change in the digital era, with streaming supplanting album sales and infinite song options available at our fingertips.