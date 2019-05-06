I’m always looking for a great hotdog. Like burgers — either simple patties on classic Wonder Bread buns or more crafted interpretations of grass-fed beef swaddled by toasted brioche and served with onion hay and artisanal ketchup — hotdogs run the gamut in quality.

My first hotdog love were those pulled from the warming drawer at the concession stand after hockey games at the Waterloo Memorial Arena, before the bubble appeared and long before the glorious post-Second World War structure was swallowed up by the Perimeter Institute sometime in the early aughts.

That simple steamed hotdog, slightly mushy but slathered in yellow ballpark mustard, made an indelible-dog impression on me. Since then, I’m always on the lookout.

Take the behemoth at the Crazy Canuck, for example. The Kitchener location is at Duke and Ontario. (Their original Waterloo location is adjacent to the St. Jacobs Market, about seven years old, and does gangbuster business.)

The restaurants were founded by Freddy Hayes, Jeremy Monforte, Liam Cameron. Jason Robb, who has cooked in the area for about 15 years, oversees the kitchen.

Now a year in downtown Kitchener, there are few items branded “DTK” that you can’t get at the Waterloo location.

Hayes says the move to the location was “strategic”: the space has a multi-purpose functionality that can hold 140 people, indoors and out. The kitchen is booked every weekend from June to September with catering functions.

“There’s massive growth downtown and in the region generally. With this space being right along the LRT and with the condos filling up, it was a no-brainer to come here,” says Hayes.

The menu is poutine-heavy, but there is always a salad of the day and keto-diet options, Hayes says.

As for the dog, it’s an idea generated out a cook’s experience in the industry. “I’ve worked at probably 30 different restaurants across Canada. This hotdog is a variation of a bestselling dog at one of those locations. It’s a dish that we’ve put our own twist on,” he says.