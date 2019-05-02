Re: Cambridge council stubbornness comes at a cost — human life

Dear editor,

Regarding your recent editorial: As a longtime resident of downtown Galt, I have watched the deterioration of this area due to the influx of homeless/drug addicts. I know first hand what happens here because I live it. These people bring nothing to our community except their dirty needles and crime.

There are countless stories of break-ins to residences. They defecate in our parks and urinate on buildings. They steal from businesses. They shoot up in local business washrooms. I personally saw a man receiving oral sex in an open area in broad daylight! I had an addict on my front porch trying to get into my house at 4 a.m. All of these events are directly linked to the drug addicts.

And you want to provide these degenerates with a place to shoot up their illegal drugs and set them loose into our neighbourhood to do God knows what. It's already bad enough here. Enabling these people is not the answer. And the people who are short sighted are the ones who can't see that the injection sites are not the answer!

Kelly Greco

Galt