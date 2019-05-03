So Lonely

A: First step: get out of your house. You’re too young to hide in a work/sleep routine. Join any friend who’s free to meet right after work, or join a yoga class to de-stress before going home, swim at a YWHA, etc.

Next, perk yourself up: Whatever it takes, whether a new hairdo for spring, joining a weekend walking group (not for dating but for meeting enthusiastic people of all ages), ditto for a volleyball team (see meetup.com).

Now, redefine dating. Sure, you want a relationship, but “love” doesn’t happen on a first date.

On a date, talk to guys who seem decent and respectful even if there’s no immediate spark. Make a guy friend when possible, while not leading him on to expect sex if you’re not ready or attracted that way.

You need more practice at just enjoying being with someone.

Otherwise, you’re asking for love/attention/ affection when you and some date barely know each other.

Q: I’m in need of an answer that no one seems to have for me.

I had surgery and during the period of my healing my husband of 18 years was working out of town.

He cheated on me for the first time, came home and told me about it, and left her.

But now she drives here to be with him.

He has tried to talk to me about us and our marriage, but this woman seems to be able to change his mind every time.

I love my husband despite what he did. I just don’t know what to do anymore.

Confused and Worried

A: You need to speak up and not let this woman control the situation by chasing after him.

He returned home, he wants to talk about the marriage with you, there’s hope for you two to repair and strengthen its bond.

Tell your husband that you can forgive him, love him, and stay committed to him, IF he tells the woman straight-up that their affair is over, he’s staying with you, his wife.

Be watchful, because she shows the nerve of a predator who doesn’t give up easily. If she stalks him, phones repeatedly, arrives unexpectedly, or harasses either of you, ask the police for a restraining order against her. Be firm about this.

Tell your husband that you won’t allow this woman to walk over you and steal what you two had achieved over 18 years.

