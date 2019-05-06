It’s that time of year again.

As we leave behind April showers and enjoy more daylight and milder temperatures, we’ll see more people using our roads on motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards, and even on foot.

As we readjust to the changing dynamics on our roads, there seems to be an inevitable curve of relearning.

I remember the start of last year’s riding season. Smaller vehicles and more vulnerable road users don’t always get the respect they deserve and I recall having rather unfortunate encounters the first three or four times I had my motorcycle on the road last season.

While I wouldn’t say I narrowly avoided injury or, worse, death, these encounters did cause me to yield my right of way for my own safety because someone else either didn’t see me, or didn’t care to see me.

It reminded me of one of the best pieces of motorcycle-riding advice I’ve ever been given. “Put your head on a swivel!”

I keep that in mind every time I hit the road on two wheels and it certainly served me well early last season, allowing me plenty of time to slow down, take evasive action or, in some cases, stop completely.

Sure, it would be great if I was the only person using the road when I was enjoying my motorcycle but knowing that I’m not, and recognizing that I have a role to play in keeping myself safe are key parts of the responsibility that come with riding.

I was reminded of all of this when I saw one of the latest bus shelter advertisements promoting the region’s “Safe Roads Waterloo Region” campaign.

The campaign is currently focused on people who walk and the bus shelter ad I saw reminded pedestrians to double-check that the way is clear before proceeding into an intersection.