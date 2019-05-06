It’s that time of year again.
As we leave behind April showers and enjoy more daylight and milder temperatures, we’ll see more people using our roads on motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards, and even on foot.
As we readjust to the changing dynamics on our roads, there seems to be an inevitable curve of relearning.
I remember the start of last year’s riding season. Smaller vehicles and more vulnerable road users don’t always get the respect they deserve and I recall having rather unfortunate encounters the first three or four times I had my motorcycle on the road last season.
While I wouldn’t say I narrowly avoided injury or, worse, death, these encounters did cause me to yield my right of way for my own safety because someone else either didn’t see me, or didn’t care to see me.
It reminded me of one of the best pieces of motorcycle-riding advice I’ve ever been given. “Put your head on a swivel!”
I keep that in mind every time I hit the road on two wheels and it certainly served me well early last season, allowing me plenty of time to slow down, take evasive action or, in some cases, stop completely.
Sure, it would be great if I was the only person using the road when I was enjoying my motorcycle but knowing that I’m not, and recognizing that I have a role to play in keeping myself safe are key parts of the responsibility that come with riding.
I was reminded of all of this when I saw one of the latest bus shelter advertisements promoting the region’s “Safe Roads Waterloo Region” campaign.
The campaign is currently focused on people who walk and the bus shelter ad I saw reminded pedestrians to double-check that the way is clear before proceeding into an intersection.
The region refers to this as “the extra sec check” and it’s a worthwhile reminder. The same advice is offered to people who ride bicycles, as the safe roads campaign recommends that cyclists look twice at intersections, even if they have the right away.
People who drive cars are, of course, the most dangerous roads users of all, as their failure to check and double-check can have sometimes fatal consequences.
I hope, along with the region, that this campaign can have a positive impact on road safety.
Maybe that person riding that motorcycle, bicycle, or travelling by foot will do the extra sec check at a time when a person driving a car did not.
It would no doubt frustrate the more vulnerable road user that the person in the car made such a dangerous decision. But that extra second would also prevent a serious injury or even death.
Rather than wasting time blaming other people for the mistakes they make on the road, let’s invest that energy in advocacy for better road design and safer infrastructure. And let’s remember that since we can’t build new roads overnight, our quickest route to safer roads is changing our personal approach to how we use the roads we have today.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell
