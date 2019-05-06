A few weeks ago, many Canadians were surprised by a message that appeared on their cellphones.
I’m not talking about the important amber alerts that were broadcast over our emergency alert system.
Instead, whether people asked for it or not, many cellphone users in Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Saskatchewan received texts from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer about the new federal carbon tax being applied to those provinces.
Never mind that the texts were as partisan as you’d expect, leaving out the fact that most of those people receiving those texts will receive a rebate from their taxes that more than makes up what they pay in additional pollution pricing.
Canadians didn’t ask Scheer to text them.
And it appears that they won’t be able to stop him, or any politician that wants to send out partisan messages to millions of random numbers.
I think most of us are frustrated by the amount of spam cluttering up our e-mail boxes these days.
It’s such a problem that we accept that spam filters will just have to nab a few false positives when people send us e-mails. Indeed, the “it fell into my spam filter” has become a convenient excuse for not writing back.
And I think most of us are frustrated by the telemarketers who call uninvited, often when we’re at supper, to try to sell us things we don’t want.
Many of us now don’t answer our phones if we don’t recognize the number of the person who is calling.
But there are few coping mechanisms for unsolicited texts. There doesn’t appear to be an effective spam filter.
It may not seem like much of a problem, but it is an annoyance, and for those whose payment plans cost them by the text, it’s a financial ding that could add up if the system is abused.
Canada has enacted an anti-spam law. Among other things, it bans commercial text messages unless the recipient has explicitly signed up to receive them.
The legislation also limits robocalling – an issue that has dogged previous election campaigns. While those calls are not banned, they can only be sent out at certain times of day, and the calls must state who is funding them.
However, politicians left a large loophole in the legislation. Exceptions are explicitly made for “non-commercial” text messages, or text messages sent by or on behalf of a political party.
Which is how Scheer pulled off his spamming of thousands of Canadian cellphones without incurring any legal hassle.
It is also impossible to block texts like the ones that Scheer’s people sent, since such texts are usually sent from many different numbers.
And while you could call the party and ask to be removed from any such texts in the future, and while it would be prudent for said party to follow through on the request, political parties have no obligation to do so.
Free speech is protected under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but there is no obligation to listen, and that’s what spam texting imposes. You can’t send texts through a spam filter or route them through your voice mail.
I would argue that it is not limiting free speech to require that parties honour our requests to take our names off of political texting lists. Nothing stops Scheer or Trudeau from standing on street corners and shouting.
But it is self-serving that politicians put out a law controlling unsolicited communication, and left an exception open for partisan political messaging.
That needs to end.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
