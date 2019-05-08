We are looking to get a dog and we want to adopt, what are some things that we should be looking for?

As the popularity of dog rescues and the “Adopt don’t shop” movement has become more prevalent, people are adopting and ending up disappointed, and some are very happy. I will cover the differences and you can decide for yourself.

Having adopted both my Rottweiler’s off Kijiji at 10 months of age I have experienced what you can get when you adopt a dog from another person who may have missed crucial things when raising them. Since the seller was looking to get rid of them I wasn’t sure what bad or good behaviours I would be inheriting. Luckily for me I am able to manage the dogs and have wonderful family pets.

The bulk of our business of late has been people who have recently adopted a dog from the shelter, humane society or rescue. Once the honeymoon phase has passed they are now seeing the bad traits of the dog come out. One owner reported that his rescue bit other dogs, and a person, within the first month of owning it. Has this dog done this before? Is this why the previous owner gave it up? Questions start going through your head and you wish you knew before you took on this dog, because had you known it may have bitten a person or dog before you may have chosen a more suitable dog for your family.

In this series I will cover what you should be asking the place you are adopting from so you can better understand what you will be getting into and steps to take to ensure your new pet fits in with your lifestyle and family. In order to have a smooth transition to your home you need clarity on what baggage the dog brings with it. With most dogs from shelters or rescues etc., you don’t really have a formal background of how the dog was raised and what type of management it was subjected to.

In Part 2 of this series I will cover the beginning stages of choosing the right dog for you and your family. Once we establish what fits your lifestyle, we will cover what you should be asking when you get to the adoption place you have chosen and red flags to listen out for.

— Nick Woods is with Woods K9 Academy. Please send your questions to nick_woods01@yahoo.com. Phone 905-626-3957 or visit online at woodsk9academy.k9trainingblog.com.