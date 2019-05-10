CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might be more dependent on a friend than you're aware of. This person knows how you feel and why you feel that way. Often, this is more information than you know about yourself. In a sense, sharing with this person is a relief. Tonight: The party goes on and on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel energized and ready to take the world by storm. Don't sell yourself short; evaluate your immediate priorities. You sense that a lot might be happening around a friendship. The same person welcomes an opportunity to express his or her feelings. Tonight: The world is your oyster.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Touch base with a friend. Make plans to maximize your free time together. Note that you no longer experience new happenings the way that you had up until now. You might even see this change occur suddenly. Tonight: Break past a self-imposed restriction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A meeting could be more significant than you're aware of. The direction that you choose to go in might easily lead to a pay raise or a new circle of friends. Express your gregarious personality by bringing others together. Tonight: You are the party.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your take-charge attitude draws a superior's attention. Others will naturally follow your lead. Maintaining a level of independence is critical to your success. News puts a smile on your face. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Break past the obvious to look for a deeper meaning about why you're determined to head in a certain direction. Once you understand what drives you in this case, you'll gain immeasurable freedom and the ability to make solid choices. Tonight: Go for new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating demands additional attention. You could be tired of pushing someone to get the end results that you desire. Perhaps you need to disengage in order to help the other person realize how much he or she cares. Tonight: Know that there's no such thing as impossible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You see a loved one in a unique light. Others might wonder how you continue to do so. Your sense of humor often kicks in and helps you lighten up about what's happening. Others might be seeing the strength and ultimate results of your commitments. Tonight: In the thick of the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Direct your energy toward clearing your desk, finishing what you deem necessary and making the most of the moment. Once you decide to head in a certain direction, you might not be able to reverse gears. Tonight: Play it low-key.

BORN TODAY: Singer Bono (1960), fashion designer Miuccia Prada (1949), astronaut Ellen Ochoa (1958)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

