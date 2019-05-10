Province has 'some appetite for change' in Waterloo Region — April 25

The public part of the municipal review was lacking. Some residents of Cambridge did not have an opportunity to share their voice around municipal review and here is why. The in-person part of the public component of the consultation process didn't seem fair or flexible. Appearing as a delegation to the advisers making the final recommendation would have been the best form of consultation, but one public meeting, during the day in Kitchener, was too restrictive. The online cut-off time to register as a delegation also created a barrier for those who didn't find out until the last minute. Many people work during the day and some are without transportation, barriers that made it difficult to appear as a delegation. At the very least, there should have been one public meeting in the evening, held for the different cities and with the advisers making the final recommendation in attendance. I find it difficult to understand why such a huge decision that could affect all of the cities in the region would have had such a limited in-person, public consultation process. The lack of public meetings will make it difficult for most to accept final recommendations.