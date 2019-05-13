Wander the wide and open walkway below the towering multiple-storey residences that form an urban canyon of steel, glass and concrete off of Columbia Street near University of Waterloo and you’ll find Chef on Call.

It’s an interesting business that got its start in a student dorm in Montreal about 10 years ago. Founder Gabe Malbagot and business partner Rob Kauffman expanded to Waterloo and opened this newest Chef on Call last November.

Download the app, and get free food delivery. While not unexpected, given its location, the primary business is serving the late-night student grub delivery demographic and catering to tech businesses in the area, Chef on Call has also been doing a brisk walk-in business. With either mode, Malbagot wants to serve a better quality of quick-service comfort food to a variety of Waterloo customers.

“We were in university in Montreal, and we were ordering subpar food. We wanted to deliver a fresh product to students who were up late, so we created Chef on Call,” Malbagot says.

The menu, developed with the idea of getting well-prepared hot food to their app on customers’ smartphones, breaks down into about a dozen sections, from sandwiches and wraps to pastas, poutines and, in a category of its own, jumbo chicken tenders.

Yes, chicken tenders.

I certainly remember serving them to the kids. We called them chicken strips or “chicken fingers,” and for me the tenders easily qualify as a plate of nostalgia, a comfort food that transcends generations. And, yes, served with fries (try the curly fries) and homemade honey-Dijon dipping sauce, they’re pretty damn good.

Four chunky pieces are $12, and there’s a walk-in special of three jumbo tenders, fries, a beverage and your choice from eight dipping sauces for $10. Try the burgers and milkshakes too. (In Montreal, Malbagot says, they will serve nearly 300 shakes a day.)

Panko-breaded, hot and crisp, the chicken tenders are a favourite selection, he says. “They’re a staple and have been on the menu since the beginning in Montreal. They put us on the map,” says Malbagot.

A key reason the chicken is so good is that the boneless, skinless jumbo tenders are breaded fresh each day — by hand — and are not cooked from frozen. (I saw them in the fridge.) “We pay close attention to our inventory level so that we are making them fresh daily,” says Malbagot. “We really take a grassroots approach.”