There are a lot of awards for companies these days. Companies are awarded for their employee engagement, social awareness and charitable giving. These are all worthy awards. But there is one area where most companies fail miserably, and it is an area that desperately needs attention. That place is empathy toward the job seeker.

Let me detail the scenario for you. A potential future employee is out of work or is looking for a more fulfilling career. This person's knowledge, passion and work ethic fits an advertised job perfectly. The candidate applies to the job and waits to hear something. Their enthusiasm is high, but they don't hear anything. Days become weeks, weeks become months and then finally, after a couple of months have gone by, they get a "Dear John/Jane" email saying that their resume was rejected. This scenario plays out way too many times.

Now why should a company care about a non-employee? The answer is simple, it is called goodwill and it goes a long way in creating a positive image. A company would never treat their customers so nonchalantly and if they brushed off their employees in such a condescending way, they would soon lose them.

Let's go back to the awards mentioned earlier. Companies that win a charitable or social award don't do it for revenue production. In fact one can argue that it costs time and money to win such awards. So why bother with the award? They do it for various reasons, but one of them is that it makes good business sense. It sets the company apart from its competitors and portrays a message of caring.

This is precisely my point as it relates to future employees. Companies are made up of people. Companies are never static. They are living and developing entities. When they brush off potential employees and leave a bitter taste in the job seeker's mouth, by not getting back to them after two months, these companies are doing long-lasting harm to their name and image.

Nowadays job seekers do have a choice and they are very discerning, and they will make their voices heard. Companies should never want those voices to be negative. Many job seekers ask, and rightly so, why would I want to work for a company that can't even get back to me in a timely fashion? How would they treat me if I was an employee? Would I get the same brush off with respect to a report or project that I produced?

Companies need to look at future employees as people with value, as well as someone that can really be an outside champion for their brand. They also need to recognize the emotional toil job seekers go through. Looking for work can be a very draining experience. To achieve a competitive advantage companies need to have a greater awareness of the complexities associated with the job seeker and a good place to start is having empathy toward them.

I'd be interested in hearing your compassion (or lack thereof) stories. If I get enough responses, maybe I will create my own empathy award.

John Francis is president of Theonera Inc., a fixed-fee recruitment firm based in Waterloo. He can be reached at john@theonera.com or 519-579-6671.