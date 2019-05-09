Kitchener springs back into snow issue — May 8

I believe that helping those who cannot clear their sidewalks is necessary. My biggest concern is that many people in the area I live are older and far less likely to come away unscathed from a fall on ice. I struggled to walk through ice and snow on my way to the bus in the morning this winter due to a sprained ankle a month or two before the heavy snow. Every day was a gamble, and to add insult to injury, my bus stop was also never cleared. The city needs to look into ensuring that every sidewalk is cleared. It is incredibly important for not only sidewalks with a lot of foot traffic to be cleared but also those where there is an aging population in the area. Fining people will not cause them to change their bad habits. This problem is not one that will melt away without any action on behalf of the city.