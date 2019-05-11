Her sons are in their 30s. One lives with his dad, the other on his own. He’s told her that if she keeps seeing me he won’t visit her again.

She told him to give me a chance, get to know me, and see that things are over between her and his dad.

She’s always afraid to go out for dinner with me, because if her ex’s friends see us together and tell him, it’ll upset him.

I’ve told her that she has to decide, but she’s still afraid to upset the rest of the family. Her brothers know about me. I’ve even had a drink with them.

She says they know how unhappy she’s been with her ex for a long time and that they say she should’ve left him long ago.

I’ve told her it’s over between us until she makes up her mind, which she keeps changing. Sometimes she’s told her sons where we’re going for dinner and it’s upset them.

We’re not school kids who must hide. I once again told her to decide.

I care about her, but I won’t keep giving her chance over chance.

Tired of the Uncertainty

A: You may become her “transition” man, if she keeps pulling the strings on this relationship.

For you, it’s been a nine-month courtship that’s out of your control. For her, however, it’s a major life change.

She reached the point of disengaging from a partner of 30-plus years, and a home where they raised two sons. She introduced you to closest family.

But she hasn’t made a full break emotionally because of guilt feelings which may hang around and affect her for a long time yet.

That’s not unusual after a long marriage. Yet she obviously cares for you, wants things to work out, but at a slow pace which she’s now controlling (plus occasionally changing her mind).

Yes, it’s time for you to take a firm stand. Assure her that you understand her pangs of conscience, but you can’t live with uncertainty because of them.

Say that you’ll respect her sons’ feelings, and you’ll be courteous to her ex when necessary.

But it’s either a GO between you two, or you’ll have to end it.

She’ll move forward eventually, partly because you’ve been there for her, in “transition.”

But you can become partners if you state your limits, while respecting her feelings about those still important to her.

Ellie’s tip of the day

If you don’t set limits on a lover’s relationship controls, you’ll end up as the “transition” person instead of the partner.

