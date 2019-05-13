He could use some support about marital relationships more so than the wedding.

One way to get to know his fiancée better would be to try. Also, in a casual conversation, you could ask whether they’ve had pre-marital counselling, which many thoughtful couples do seek before the actual event.

A wedding is an important event. Yet learning better ways to stay connected is far more needed. It will take some delicacy in suggesting this.

As for who’s selfish here, that falls on the family members. Your brother’s inviting everyone to a party that they’d be insulted to be ignored over. The cost of a wedding gift is worth the family gathering … and the hope of your brother that the fifth time will be lucky.

Help him know there’s more than “luck” involved. And help the others know that in families, even “pretending” to be accepting is more decent than shunning one among you.

Reader’s commentary regarding family members wanting to reveal to a female relative the name of whom they believe is her true biological father (April 12):

“As a genetic genealogist, and a daughter who was lied to for 59 years about her paternal parentage, I believe that withholding the truth about parentage would likely be identity-crushing when the daughter finally realizes that she’s been lied to all this time.

“I no longer speak to the family members involved in the cover-up on behalf of my mother, because I feel that what she and they did was highly unethical.

“They robbed me of knowing my father before he passed away, and of a relationship with half-siblings that I should’ve known much sooner than at age 60.

“In this case the daughter’s parentage may not be a fabrication, but what if it is? Consider the damage that’d eventually do. One cannot stand by and conclude that it’s better left alone when there’s such a potentially enormous price to pay, especially in the relationship between the mother and daughter.

“A better course would be to encourage the concerned relatives to suggest that the daughter get a DNA test to see if she can locate her biological father for medical information … definitely needed for the daughter’s eventual health care, and for that of any child she might have.

Families don’t have to love everyone’s marital choice. But decency calls for attending the wedding.

