CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You have a lot to do and many calls to return. You could feel hassled, but ultimately you will get through enough that you will be more relaxed by the end of the day. Energy and insight merge, allowing you to see a broad universe. Tonight: Relax at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your attention or focus remains on a child or loved one. Your creative juices flow. Try to write down some of your ideas. One or two might be more viable than you think. You might be surprised when you take time to look at this list. Tonight: Add some naughtiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pressure builds at home. Your renowned efficiency could help even out a problem. You see a lot of potential regarding which way you can go. Open up to a vibrant person who always takes risks. You make an interesting combo. Tonight: Stay centered.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are unusually vibrant and upbeat. Do not push as hard to achieve certain results. An easygoing manner will help you get past a problem. Others will want to work with you. Assume a very positive attitude, no matter what comes down the path. Tonight: Hang out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Decide to eliminate a problem before it happens. You could find out you have more funds than you thought, but you also might have more bills than in the recent past. Do not get nervous. You can certainly handle what is coming down the path. Tonight: Pay bills first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You seem to do no wrong no matter what. Try to stay centred and refuse to become involved in situations you cannot follow through with. Understand your liabilities, especially timewise. Tonight: All smiles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have a lot going on in your mind or in a segment of your life you would prefer not to share. You could be confused about how to deal with a problem. Get advice, but weigh the pros and cons. Tonight: Get as much sleep as possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have the energy to cross a barrier or restriction. Before you leap, make sure you are not making a mistake. Reach out for several people who can give you feedback. Your sixth sense comes into play. Listen to it. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Defer to others, but make sure you are not walking away from a situation where you need to be involved. Listen to feedback and opinions, even if you haven't asked for them. Others have strong feelings. Tonight: Go to the wee hours.

BORN TODAY: Entertainer Cher (1946), businesswoman Cindy McCain (1954), actor Jimmy Stewart (1908)

