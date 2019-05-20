In sociology, the term "means of production" refers to factories, mines and businesses.
In music, The Means of Production are one of my new favourite indie rock groups, featuring lead singer Jeff Chard, a veteran of the local music scene who formed such bands as Vienna Psychoanalytic Society, Anti Socials, Funkchannel, The Marlins, and id vs. superego.
I'm excited to see The Means of Production perform their first live show together at the Patent Social lounge in uptown Waterloo on May 30, as I've been listening to their six new tracks repeatedly through themeansofproduction.ca.
"Patent Social is an awesome club in uptown Waterloo with lots of retro energy and atmosphere with a big garage door that can open in the summer, run by a guy who really cares about uptown Waterloo, Rami Said," Chard said when I recently met up with his band at Death Valley's Little Brother (DVLB) on King Street.
I told the band how much I love Chard's beautifully moody and raw vocals on recordings like "Can't Turn Off My Mind," "This Is Canon" and "Bring It On."
"Chard is very good at projecting emotion," said drummer Jack Jackson.
Guitarist Jeff Davis added, "In former bands we played with, I think what we were missing was a rock singer, and Jeff brought that."
Like me, Jeff Chard grew up listening to '80s Brit-pop bands like New Order and Depeche Mode.
"Our bassist, Brent Clerk, almost plays a song within a song and it reminds me of Andy Rourke, the bassist of one of my favourite bands of all time, The Smiths," said Chard.
Clerk added, "I'm probably more of a busy player than I should be, but I love playing off melody."
Jackson chimed in: "It's calculated though, Brent never goes to excess and while his playing might be full, every note has a purpose."
My three favourite songs on the band's soon-to-be-released debut album, recorded at Small Dog Studio in Kitchener with owner and engineer Ian Graham, are "Hey There," "I Regretted It as Soon as I Let Go" and "The Hierarchy of Needs." They feature haunting lyrics and themes of alienation, cognitive dissonance, death and yet optimism, truth and unconditional love.
"The depth of Jeff's lyrics is kind of terrifying and it's almost scary what's inside Mr. Chard's head," Davis said with a laugh.
Chard, whose music has been featured on MTV, said his lyricism can express darkness but always with a "glass-half-full" core.
"And the great thing about this band is everybody brings ideas. It is so hard to find someone that you like and work together well with, musically, and I'm lucky enough to have found three — these guys are like brothers to me."
For this band, the means of production include talent, drive and the rare magic that happens when diverse players work as a cohesive team.
Marshall Ward is a freelance writer and artist. Email is welcome at marshall_ward@hotmail.com.
In sociology, the term "means of production" refers to factories, mines and businesses.
In music, The Means of Production are one of my new favourite indie rock groups, featuring lead singer Jeff Chard, a veteran of the local music scene who formed such bands as Vienna Psychoanalytic Society, Anti Socials, Funkchannel, The Marlins, and id vs. superego.
I'm excited to see The Means of Production perform their first live show together at the Patent Social lounge in uptown Waterloo on May 30, as I've been listening to their six new tracks repeatedly through themeansofproduction.ca.
"Patent Social is an awesome club in uptown Waterloo with lots of retro energy and atmosphere with a big garage door that can open in the summer, run by a guy who really cares about uptown Waterloo, Rami Said," Chard said when I recently met up with his band at Death Valley's Little Brother (DVLB) on King Street.
I told the band how much I love Chard's beautifully moody and raw vocals on recordings like "Can't Turn Off My Mind," "This Is Canon" and "Bring It On."
"Chard is very good at projecting emotion," said drummer Jack Jackson.
Guitarist Jeff Davis added, "In former bands we played with, I think what we were missing was a rock singer, and Jeff brought that."
Like me, Jeff Chard grew up listening to '80s Brit-pop bands like New Order and Depeche Mode.
"Our bassist, Brent Clerk, almost plays a song within a song and it reminds me of Andy Rourke, the bassist of one of my favourite bands of all time, The Smiths," said Chard.
Clerk added, "I'm probably more of a busy player than I should be, but I love playing off melody."
Jackson chimed in: "It's calculated though, Brent never goes to excess and while his playing might be full, every note has a purpose."
My three favourite songs on the band's soon-to-be-released debut album, recorded at Small Dog Studio in Kitchener with owner and engineer Ian Graham, are "Hey There," "I Regretted It as Soon as I Let Go" and "The Hierarchy of Needs." They feature haunting lyrics and themes of alienation, cognitive dissonance, death and yet optimism, truth and unconditional love.
"The depth of Jeff's lyrics is kind of terrifying and it's almost scary what's inside Mr. Chard's head," Davis said with a laugh.
Chard, whose music has been featured on MTV, said his lyricism can express darkness but always with a "glass-half-full" core.
"And the great thing about this band is everybody brings ideas. It is so hard to find someone that you like and work together well with, musically, and I'm lucky enough to have found three — these guys are like brothers to me."
For this band, the means of production include talent, drive and the rare magic that happens when diverse players work as a cohesive team.
Marshall Ward is a freelance writer and artist. Email is welcome at marshall_ward@hotmail.com.
In sociology, the term "means of production" refers to factories, mines and businesses.
In music, The Means of Production are one of my new favourite indie rock groups, featuring lead singer Jeff Chard, a veteran of the local music scene who formed such bands as Vienna Psychoanalytic Society, Anti Socials, Funkchannel, The Marlins, and id vs. superego.
I'm excited to see The Means of Production perform their first live show together at the Patent Social lounge in uptown Waterloo on May 30, as I've been listening to their six new tracks repeatedly through themeansofproduction.ca.
"Patent Social is an awesome club in uptown Waterloo with lots of retro energy and atmosphere with a big garage door that can open in the summer, run by a guy who really cares about uptown Waterloo, Rami Said," Chard said when I recently met up with his band at Death Valley's Little Brother (DVLB) on King Street.
I told the band how much I love Chard's beautifully moody and raw vocals on recordings like "Can't Turn Off My Mind," "This Is Canon" and "Bring It On."
"Chard is very good at projecting emotion," said drummer Jack Jackson.
Guitarist Jeff Davis added, "In former bands we played with, I think what we were missing was a rock singer, and Jeff brought that."
Like me, Jeff Chard grew up listening to '80s Brit-pop bands like New Order and Depeche Mode.
"Our bassist, Brent Clerk, almost plays a song within a song and it reminds me of Andy Rourke, the bassist of one of my favourite bands of all time, The Smiths," said Chard.
Clerk added, "I'm probably more of a busy player than I should be, but I love playing off melody."
Jackson chimed in: "It's calculated though, Brent never goes to excess and while his playing might be full, every note has a purpose."
My three favourite songs on the band's soon-to-be-released debut album, recorded at Small Dog Studio in Kitchener with owner and engineer Ian Graham, are "Hey There," "I Regretted It as Soon as I Let Go" and "The Hierarchy of Needs." They feature haunting lyrics and themes of alienation, cognitive dissonance, death and yet optimism, truth and unconditional love.
"The depth of Jeff's lyrics is kind of terrifying and it's almost scary what's inside Mr. Chard's head," Davis said with a laugh.
Chard, whose music has been featured on MTV, said his lyricism can express darkness but always with a "glass-half-full" core.
"And the great thing about this band is everybody brings ideas. It is so hard to find someone that you like and work together well with, musically, and I'm lucky enough to have found three — these guys are like brothers to me."
For this band, the means of production include talent, drive and the rare magic that happens when diverse players work as a cohesive team.
Marshall Ward is a freelance writer and artist. Email is welcome at marshall_ward@hotmail.com.