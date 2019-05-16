It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This column is part of that project.

We strive to get it right. Our survival as a trusted news source in our communities depends on it.

To quote our Torstar Journalistic Standards: “Good faith with the reader is the foundation of ethical and excellent journalism. That good faith rests primarily on the reader's confidence that what we print is correct. Every effort must be made to ensure that everything we publish is accurate, presented in context, and that all sides are presented fairly.”

So, what if you think we got something wrong? If you see something inaccurate, missing or unclear in an article, please tell us. Whether it’s as simple as a misspelled name or as complicated as a perceived imbalance in the coverage of an issue, we want to know about it. Journalistic integrity demands that significant errors of fact, as well as errors of omission, should be corrected promptly and transparently.

Your first action should be to connect with the reporter who wrote the article. Reporters’ names and email addresses appear at the top of every story in the paper, and at the bottom online. You can also contact editor Mike Wilson directly at mike.wilson@metroland.com.

Ideally, the issue will be resolved at the local level.

However, we are also members of the National NewsMedia Council, a voluntary, self-regulatory ethics body for the news media industry in Canada. It was established in 2015 to serve as a forum for complaints against its members and to promote ethical practices within the news media industry. Our readers can also make complaints about inaccurate or unfair articles to this organization. For more information, visit mediacouncil.ca.

We correct errors in a clear, transparent manner on the platform(s) in which the error was published, as promptly as possible — adding a note on an online article or running a correction notice in the next issue of the newspaper. We make clear to readers the correct information, the context and magnitude of the mistake.

Lee Ann Waterman is editor-in-chief of Torstar Community Brands, York Region and chair of the Torstar Community Brands trust committee. You can reach her at lwaterman@yrmg.com.

We welcome your questions and value your comments. Email our trust committee at trust@metroland.com