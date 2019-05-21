My least favourite email to receive is usually something like this:

“Hey Adam, why didn’t you cover this?”

My response? Usually:

“Hey, why didn’t you tell me about it before it happened?”

Last week, I was able to tell an important story about more than a dozen people who will be forced to move as their apartment buildings are demolished to make way for a 600-unit development. If it wasn’t for one of the residents reaching out and reminding us of what is happening, that story never would have happened and unless someone else spoke up, they would have been voiceless in the public spectrum. Now, according to our numbers, close to 10,000 people now know their plight.

The story likely won’t change anything in this specific situation, but what it does is it starts a conversation. What happens to these people when their rent increases by about 50 per cent? Why is rent increasing to quickly? How do developments like these affect the future of affordable housing. In this situation, while Sandee Lovas’ story as an individual is important, what’s more important in the broader community impact.

This applies to everything across the city, from interesting human interest stories to accusations of crimes. If you give us a tip, we will at the very least look into it. We don’t have the ability to cover everything, but if we think it has a broader community impact, we will be there.

At the Chronicle, we’re well-connected to the community and often, stories come from inside sources who tip us off, but sometimes it’s the average reader who emails, calls or drops by our office with a tidbit of information.

As a community newspaper, we have a responsibility to find answers for our community and to let you know what you need to know, whether it’s pretty or not.

With that said, your concerns and questions about the things that impact you are important to us. Even if you're wondering about the construction at the end of your street, send us an email. We'll find the answers.