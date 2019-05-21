It's official. Ion starts up June 21 — May 9

To celebrate the launch of Ion, members of the public will be able to use Grand River Transit for free for 11 days starting June 21. This is a fine gesture from the GRT and it will hopefully introduce new riders to public transit. However, the Alliance Against Poverty respectfully suggests that this gesture will ignore a large portion of GRT users. Many people, including those on low and fixed incomes, regularly buy monthly passes for the GRT, and for them this gesture will fall flat. They will receive a $10 discount, which is only 11 per cent off an adult monthly pass, for something that will be useful for a little over half the month. Instead, why not reward the entire community by making the GRT free for one full month. Not only will this benefit everyone, it would be a wonderful way for the GRT to sincerely thank the community for its patience during the construction of Ion.