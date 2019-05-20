Spring seems like it is finally here and we feel like getting outside to plant flowers.

When doing this, we should make sure we are not killing bees and other pollinators by purchasing bee killing plants. Ask your garden centre if their plants are neonic-free. When they do not know or advertise "insect free" or "disease free" we could be killing insects including bees. There are many choices of neononic-free nurseries if we look.

A study published recently in the Journal of Biological Conservation stated that 40 per cent of all insect species are in decline and could die out in the coming decades. The widespread use of neonics also leads to pervasive environmental contamination. Scientists point to clear evidence of serious harm to many species and ecosystems. Insecticides also poison nontargeted species in the food chain including birds, butterflies, amphibians, reptile and yes, humans.

Neonicotinoids have been strongly implicated in the worldwide decline of bees. Sometimes we feel helpless about what to do about dire environmental problems but this is one way we can help. Bees and other insects pollinate three-quarters of the plants producing 90 per cent of the world's food. Over one-third of the world's food production depends on pollinators. It would be very hard to live without them.