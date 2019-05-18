A: You’re life-experienced. You know that a man seriously involved as an “influencer” on a porn site for years, is at the least, very attracted to it if not addicted.

But, also being mature and wise, you need to ask yourself — and him, after some counselling — how much does this past preoccupation with porn matter to your relationship now.

Does it affect your intimacy and sex life? Is he lying to you and continuing with his former involvement in promoting porn?

More important, what are your own feelings about the porn industry? And how does his participation in it affect your respect/feelings for him?

(Note to readers: An “influencer” is someone who affects purchase decisions of others because of his/her authority, knowledge, position or relationship with his/her audience … see influencermarketinghub.com.

People can change for someone they love, if the counselling they get gives them real insight, determination and willingness to do so.

Q: My husband cheated and abandoned me and our infant daughter years ago.

He rarely saw her. Once, I let her visit him for two weeks. She returned abused through his neglect in leaving her at random homes with different people.

We never set up visitation after that. He never got a place of his own. They have no relationship.

She’s a teen now. He and I reconciled, had two more kids. He got me to cancel my child support case and left our three kids.

He only cares about kids he had with someone else years ago.

I let ours go with him for Thanksgiving and they were mistreated because he was off gambling while inappropriate people were watching them.

I won’t let him get the kids anymore unless he agrees to have professional counselling. He can always come by to visit with them at my place.

He’s telling people I refuse to let him see the kids, making me seem a bitter, vindictive person, which I resent. I can’t afford a lawyer.

How can I let him spend time with them without them getting hurt?

Confused “Co-Parent”

A: Ask a family court clinic about child custody issues (for which fees are often waived) and safe “co-parenting” with someone who’s repeatedly put children at risk.

Bring a record about when they’ve been in his “care,” but were maltreated by people with whom he left them. Include the dates and any evidence/facts you learned.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a partner lies, trust dies, unless you see ongoing behaviour changes and openness.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.