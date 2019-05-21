Re: Dropbike
Hi, thank you for your article on the new Dropbike sharing program coming soon.
I am a resident of Waterloo and live in an apartment and do not have room to store a bike in the winter. I would, therefore, like to use a community bike share system, however accepting use by smartphone only is short-sighted.
Because it requires internet, and therefore data, it's very limiting to the community. Many people don't have a data plan or even a cellphone. Those are expensive luxuries that the poor, elderly, and youth citizens don't always have.
If the old, young and those in need aren't carrying around smartphones with data, most of them can't use this service.
Alex Priest
Waterloo
