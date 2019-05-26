GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Deal with another person directly. You could feel as if your efforts are not paying off when dealing with an older relative or friend. He or she can be very sarcastic at times. Let this person's comments wash right over you. They reflect the person -- nothing more. Tonight: To the wee hours.

This Week: You might feel like everyone is counting on you to make this week work. They are!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might want to head in a new direction despite another person's need for the tried and true. Avoid an argument at any cost. You do not want to hear anything that could lead to a potential conflict. Tonight: Stretch and do the unusual.

This Week: You might not be in your normal routine at all. Some of you could be far away from home or the tried and true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could want to change directions. You open up a conversation with a partner or close associate. How you see a personal matter makes a big difference. A partner views the issue in a different light. Try to find a midpoint. Tonight: Be a duo.

This Week: You could feel as if there is no stopping the fun and good times. You just might be right!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Understand that a partner or associate holds others' attention. You could deal with a problem with ease as long as a family member can be easygoing. Be careful with a friend who could be angry. Tonight: Where your friends are.

This Week: You are into someone quite significant. Much of your thought revolves around this person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You find out that another person might not be as strong or willful as you think. Your creativity emerges dealing with this person. Emotions might be a lot closer to the surface than you think. Tonight: Flow with the moment.

This Week: Whether you are throwing a party, in some form you are bringing others together. Midweek, allow others to dominate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be more in touch with your feelings than you have been for a long time. Touch base with the long-term desires and expectations you have for a friendship. Flow with the moment. A close loved one continues to act in an erratic manner. Tonight: Keep your opinions to yourself for now.

This Week: Defer to others; be easygoing. You become involved in some fascinating happenings and intriguing conversations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be a lot closer to a family member than you have been for a while. Conversations on a one-on-one level seem to work and give you a lot of information and feedback. Do not feel pressured by a family member or roommate. Tonight: Relax with the moment.

This Week: You tend to make a big splash when partying. You will again. Settling in could be close to impossible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could cause yourself a lot of problems. You might not be as clear as you think. You are changing your opinions about a neighbor or how you relate. You could be getting a lot of information from left field. Tonight: Be as clear as possible in a talk.

This Week: Express your deeper feelings. Others could be quite touched.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware of the potential costs of proceeding as you have. Be more aware of your expenses. Feelings could go to an extreme as you try to deal with them. Avoid a shopping trip if possible. Tonight: Settle in for a quiet night.

This Week: Be frugal if need be, but keep your budget. You will be smiling by Wednesday that you did not go overboard.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your way of dealing with another person might surprise a loved one. You feel the need to let an older person or an authority figure in your life know how much you appreciate him or her. You experience many changes at the last minute. Tonight: You make the call.

This Week: You beam and others respond. Go for what you want.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks (1948), actor John Wayne (1907), trumpet player Miles Davis (1926)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

