It’s a husband and wife team, veterans both of the Toronto and Waterloo Region restaurant scene, who opened Breakfast Blues & BBQs restaurant in Kitchener last fall. It was a response to the way they were seeing their catering and food-truck business grow.

Dulce Baptista and Ed Sowa took to the road in their Breakfast Blues & BBQs food truck six years ago, but finding a better prep kitchen soon became a priority.

“We were doing all of our prep on the truck and needed more space for the catering we were doing too. We figured if we were going to be paying rent for kitchen space, we might as well have a few seats,” says Baptista.

Breakfast Blues & BBQs (BB&B), the 29-seat restaurant, was born this past October and, with renovations and refurbishments, settled into the former Sing Lee Chinese Restaurant on Victoria Street South between Michael and Oak streets. “This location landed in our lap last year, and we jumped on it,” she adds.

The menu, for the most part similar on both truck and in brick-and-mortar, offers a range of what might be called roadhouse or pub fare, from antijitos to deep-fried pickle spears.

There are four or five poutines, salads, sandwiches (the Philly Cheesesteak is the best lunch-seller) and roughly a half-dozen each of jumbo hotdogs and burgers. Choose from four all-day breakfast dishes, too.

The menu tops out at about $22.

Bowls are hot right now: poke bowls, power bowls, plant-based bowls appear on many restaurant and diner menus. Among 17 breakfast items at BB&B are four bowls, including the Chorizo bowl ($15.95). “It’s the most popular one right now,” Baptista says. “The bowls have so much flavour and they’re big.”

Plentiful bowls indeed. Baptista and Sowa put them on the menu to see how they would sell, and the experiment has worked, she says.

The chorizo bowl consists of home-fries that are studded with the mildly spicy sautéed Spanish sausage, onions, green and red peppers, tomatoes and cheese. It makes for a richness and a full-bodied mouth-feel. The bowls are served with toast and two fried eggs with Hollandaise sauce. There’s a veggie bowl too.