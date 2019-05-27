Oddly enough, we didn’t talk much about those results in the survey.

We also didn’t ask questions about how well our multiple tiers of municipal government work together, as evidenced in recent projects like a CTS site in Kitchener and a pedestrian crossing over LRT tracks in Kitchener’s Traynor-Vanier neighbourhood (which I wrote about last week).

In a nutshell, these very recent examples serve to demonstrate how the different levels of local government sometimes just get in one another’s way.

The results of the survey notwithstanding, I’m curious why the city of Kitchener went to the effort of conducting the questionnaire at all. I believe that the province, while politely waiting for a full report on a review of regional governance across Ontario, is going to do as it wishes in the end.

And I believe the province wishes to change systems like ours to single-tier systems. Which means this survey in Kitchener only serves to muddy the waters.

Depending how you read the survey results, you could argue that councillors in Kitchener now have the necessary fodder to say a single-tier system is not what residents here want, and we could go into a forced union kicking and screaming.

But all this would really amount to is noise that is largely symbolic and almost entirely political.

The survey further runs the risk of providing false hope to residents who participated with the understanding that their responses would be taken into account.

No matter what Kitchener councillors say about the results of the survey, the final decision rests at Queen’s Park.

And it’s there that the results of a survey of Kitchener residents are most likely to fall on deaf ears.

